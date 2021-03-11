China opposes 'Taiwan independence', welcomes cross-Strait dialogue: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China opposes separatist activities aimed at ''Taiwan independence” but welcomes any dialogue by Taiwanese political parties on cross-Strait relations.

China considers Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the Chinese mainland. It opposes the present Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is a firm advocate of Taiwan independence.

Addressing a virtual press conference at the end of the Parliament session, Li said Chinese mainland's policy regarding Taiwan has been consistent and clear-cut, adhering to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the ''one-China'' principle.

''Under this premise, we welcome any political party or group in Taiwan to communicate with us and conduct dialogue on cross-Straits relations and the future of the nation,'' Li said.

The mainland is committed to promoting peaceful development across the Taiwan Straits and national reunification and opposes any form of separatist activities aimed at ''Taiwan independence'' and foreign interference in cross-Straits affairs, he said.

''We believe that the two sides of the Straits are one and the same family. Over the years, we have introduced a number of policies benefiting Taiwan businesses and compatriots,'' Li said.

The mainland will continue to enable Taiwan residents to enjoy the development opportunities on mainland and promote integrated development across the Straits, he added.

