Left Menu

China opposes 'Taiwan independence', welcomes cross-Strait dialogue: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China opposes separatist activities aimed at Taiwan independence but welcomes any dialogue by Taiwanese political parties on cross-Strait relations.China considers Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the Chinese mainland.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:52 IST
China opposes 'Taiwan independence', welcomes cross-Strait dialogue: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China opposes separatist activities aimed at ''Taiwan independence” but welcomes any dialogue by Taiwanese political parties on cross-Strait relations.

China considers Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the Chinese mainland. It opposes the present Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is a firm advocate of Taiwan independence.

Addressing a virtual press conference at the end of the Parliament session, Li said Chinese mainland's policy regarding Taiwan has been consistent and clear-cut, adhering to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the ''one-China'' principle.

''Under this premise, we welcome any political party or group in Taiwan to communicate with us and conduct dialogue on cross-Straits relations and the future of the nation,'' Li said.

The mainland is committed to promoting peaceful development across the Taiwan Straits and national reunification and opposes any form of separatist activities aimed at ''Taiwan independence'' and foreign interference in cross-Straits affairs, he said.

''We believe that the two sides of the Straits are one and the same family. Over the years, we have introduced a number of policies benefiting Taiwan businesses and compatriots,'' Li said.

The mainland will continue to enable Taiwan residents to enjoy the development opportunities on mainland and promote integrated development across the Straits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...

Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this years Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee IOC said on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics, postponed becau...

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021