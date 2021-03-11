Left Menu

Dhinakaran to take on AIADMK strongman Raju from Kovilpatti

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:00 IST
Dhinakaran to take on AIADMK strongman Raju from Kovilpatti

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam top leader and AIADMK rival, TTV Dhinakaran would contest from Kovilpatti segment in southern Tamil Nadu and take on Information Minister, Kadambur C Raju.

In the AMMK's second list of 50 candidates released on Thursday, the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's confidante V K Sasikala's nephew Dhinakaran's name figures on the top.

In Kovilpatti, the AIADMK has fielded Raju who won the seat in 2011 and 2016 polls and it is considered a ruling party stronghold for at least two decades.

Dhinakaran, known as 'TTV' secured a landslide victory in the 2017 bypoll to Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency here following the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016 who had represented that city segment. In RK Nagar, Dhinakaran's victory pushed the AIADMK to the second spot and DMK nomine lost his deposit.

TTV who earlier in the day asserted ''Amma's true followers will join us and Amma's party (AIADMK) will be retrieved,'' has now set his eyes on Kovilpatti, about 100 kms south of Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu.

Followed by Dhinakaran, C Jayanthi Padmanaban who was disqualified as MLA in 2017 for siding with his camp has been fielded from the same Gudiyattam segment from where she was elected in 2016.

Dhinakaran has fielded candidates in Edappadi (Pookadai N Sekar) and Bodinayakanur (M Muthusamy) as well, the constituencies of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam respectively.

More disqualified MLAs inclduing M Kothandapani, T A Ezhumalai and S Mariappan Kennedy have been re-nominated from Tiruporur, Poonamallee (Reserved) and Manamadurai (Reserved) from where they were elected in 2016. They were among the 18 MLAs who were disqualified three years ago.

Former Mayor of Tirupur, A Visalakshi has been fielded from Tirupur South constituency.

Expelled AIADMK MLA, M S R Rajavarman who joined the AMMK earlier in the day has been nominated from his Sattur constituency.

After 'Ehirkottai' S G Subramanian, who was elected on the AIADMK ticket from Sattur was disqualified in 2017 following his support to Dhinakaran, Rajavarman was picked by the ruling party and he won the May 2019 bypoll.

However, due to his reported 'differences' with Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, the AIADMK did not field him again and instead named R K Ravichandran, Virudhunagar east district secretary as its nominee from Sattur segment.

Upset over him being not nominated from Sattur, Rajavarman joined the AMMK.

Incidentally, S G Subramanian days ago rejoined the AIADMK after tendering an apology for siding with Dhinakaran.

On Wednesday, the AMMK released its first list of 15 candidates. Disqualified legislators, P Palaniappan (former Minister and fielded from Pappireddipatti), N G Parthiban (Sholinghur), R R Murugan (Harur), M Rengasamy (Papanasam in Thanjavur district) were among the nominees who found a place in the first list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...

Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this years Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee IOC said on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics, postponed becau...

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-1 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021