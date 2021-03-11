Southern Naval Command launches another afforestation drive using Miyawaki model

The Southern Naval Command has launched yet another afforestation drive employing the Miyawaki model inside the residential complex of Katari Bagh here with special emphasis on medicinal and spice plants.

It follows the success of the previous drive near Navy Children school at the naval base here.

The first set of saplings for the Miyawaki forest was planted by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and Sapana Chawla on Wednesday, a Navy release said today.

''By virtue of its location, the forest, planned to be consisting of 1650 plants belonging to 100-150 different plant species, will act as an excellent aid for educating children and promoting the cause of environment to the larger community'', it said.

The project was envisioned by Vice Admiral Chawla, and has been sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the release said.

A limited gathering, comprising Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff, SNC, Commodore NAJ Joseph Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy, senior officers of the SNC and children from Katari Bagh, also participated in the plantation drive, it said.

It was a year ago, a mini-dense forest using the renowned Miyawaki Afforestation Method was created at naval base here by the Indian Navy to create awareness about importance of environment among the younger generation.

