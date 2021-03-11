4 govt officials in Rajasthan fined for complying with RTI Act

Four government officials were fined by Rajasthan State Information Commission for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, an official statement said on Thursday.

Two officers of the rural development and panchayati raj departments were fined Rs 15,000 each and two officers of the local self department Rs 5,000 each.

The fine amount will be deducted from their salary.

State Information Commissioner Lakshman Singh slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on then village development officer of Sata panchayat of Barmer district for not providing information to the applicant.

The commissioner also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the then village secretary of Koorna in Pali district for not providing information since 2018 and overlooking notices of the Commission.

The commission directed for providing information free of cost to the applicant.

Similarly, State Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the secretary of UIT, Kota.

The then executive engineer of Asind municipality of Bhilwara district was also penalised Rs 5000 in two separate matter.

