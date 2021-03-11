UP: 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle

Three men were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway here on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar (29), Satguru Passi (23) and Dhurup Raj (25), all residents of Paramanjha village here under the Jarwal Road police station area, they said. Superintendent of Police (city) Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh said the three men were on a motorcycle. ''The truck hit the motorcycle around 4 pm, killing them on the spot,'' he said. The truck driver escaped leaving his vehicle at the spot, he said. The families of the deceased have been informed and legal proceedings have been started, he added.

