Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Thackeray gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and also appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear.

ANI | Maharashtra | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:20 IST
Maharashtra CM Thackeray gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Image Courtesy: Office of Uddhav Thackeray Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra [India], March 11 ( ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and also appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear. "There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds," Thackeray said in a tweet.

Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state has reached 22,52,057. The state currently has 1,00,240 active coronavirus cases. Registering as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total recovery count went up to 20,99,207, the Union health ministry informed on Thursday morning.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government has also decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...

EU regulator approves J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Unions 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.In a decis...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021