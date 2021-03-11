Left Menu

HC chides trial court for using foul language in judgement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:21 IST
HC chides trial court for using foul language in judgement

Upholding an acquittal in a rape case, the Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the use of slang and ''foul'' words by the sessions court in its judgment.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and B U Debadwar said in the ruling on March 1 that the words used by the lower court judge were disrespecful to women.

The ruling of the HC became available on Thursday.

The Aurangabad bench of the high court was hearing an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging an August 2012 judgment of a sessions court acquitting a 52- year-old man in a rape case.

''At the very outset, we need to record our strong displeasure about the choice of a particular word, which has been repeatedly used by the learned Additional Sessions Judge S V Ranpise in the judgment,'' the bench said.

The complainant woman, in her testimony in Marathi before the court, had not used any objectionable terms, but the judgement repeatedly used such a word, it said.

''These words are used in slang language, are treated to be foul words and are utterly disrespectful to women,'' the judgment said.

The prosecution's case was that the accused, who is related to the complainant, a maried woman, raped her at her house in March 2010.

While dismissing the appeal against the man's acquittal, the high court said that prosecution had failed to submit any evidence to prove his guilt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...

EU regulator approves J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Unions 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.In a decis...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021