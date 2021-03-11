Left Menu

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

A decision has not been reached on whether to allow foreign spectators to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.

She added that she wanted a decision on allowing foreign spectators to be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay. Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

