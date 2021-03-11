Left Menu

Israel says Netanyahu's first UAE visit postponed, stirs rights spat with Jordan

But Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi confirmed the crown prince's cancelled al Aqsa visit - which would have been the first there by Jordan's future king. State TV quoted Safadi as saying Israeli authorities had tried to change a programme agreed with Amman in a manner that it deemed harmful to Palestinian and Muslim rights of worship.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:27 IST
Israel says Netanyahu's first UAE visit postponed, stirs rights spat with Jordan

An announcement by Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had postponed a first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday due to a lag in Jordanian overflight rights drew a rare rebuke from Amman over a contested Jerusalem holy site. An Abu Dhabi appearance would have allowed Netanyahu to put his imprimatur on Israel-UAE ties that were formalised last year - a foreign policy flourish as he seeks re-election on March 23.

The UAE had not formally confirmed the planned visit, which leaked to Israeli media on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office, he and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan agreed to reschedule. A hold-up in overflight permission from Amman for Netanyahu's plane "apparently" stemmed from the cancellation of a visit by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on Wednesday over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site, the statement said.

Permission eventually came through but too late for Netanyahu's itinerary, which included meeting his visiting Hungarian and Czech counterparts later on Thursday, it said. Jordanian officials were not immediately available for comment on the overflight issue. But Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi confirmed the crown prince's cancelled al Aqsa visit - which would have been the first there by Jordan's future king.

State TV quoted Safadi as saying Israeli authorities had tried to change a programme agreed with Amman in a manner that it deemed harmful to Palestinian and Muslim rights of worship. "The crown prince did not want to allow Israel to impose restrictions on Muslims," Safadi was quoted as saying.

Jordan's ruling Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Al Aqsa compound, an icon of the Palestinian statehood struggle and the third holiest site in Islam. Israel, which made peace with Jordan in 1994, maintains security control around the site, which Jews revere as the vestige of their two ancient temples. Jordan says Israel has no sovereign rights over the compound and has long chafed at organised visits there by religious Jews.

Netanyahu had been due to visit the UAE and Bahrain - which also has newly established ties with Israel - last month but postponed that trip citing COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...

EU regulator approves J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Unions 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.In a decis...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021