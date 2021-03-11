Forest dept arrests poacher in Odisha

Forest Department personnel arrested a poacher and seized Porcupine meat from his possession in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Thursday.

A country-made gun and 7 kg of Porcupine meat was seized from the possession of the poacher, he said.

The poacher was arrested at Monbhanga forest under Podadiha Range in the Similipal National Park on Wednesday evening, said Range Officer, Madanmohan Mohanto.

