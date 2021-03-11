Left Menu

UK minister urged to consider resigning over LGBT+ conversion therapy row

The advisers resigned after the minister, Kemi Badenoch, told parliament on Monday the government was still reviewing the issue - almost three years after vowing to ban attempts to change people's sexual orientation or gender identity. "I do believe that Kemi Badenoch should consider her position after the speech she gave on Monday night," prominent gay Anglican Jayne Ozanne, who resigned from the panel on Wednesday, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:41 IST
UK minister urged to consider resigning over LGBT+ conversion therapy row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Adds new government comment, additional background and quotes) By Rachel Savage and Hugo Greenhalgh

LONDON, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's equalities minister should consider stepping down over the government's failure to fulfil a pledge to ban so-called conversion therapy, a former LGBT+ policy adviser said on Thursday after she and two others quit their jobs in protest. The advisers resigned after the minister, Kemi Badenoch, told parliament on Monday the government was still reviewing the issue - almost three years after vowing to ban attempts to change people's sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I do believe that Kemi Badenoch should consider her position after the speech she gave on Monday night," prominent gay Anglican Jayne Ozanne, who resigned from the panel on Wednesday, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I've been increasingly frustrated with what I've seen as a hostile environment (for LGBT+ people)," Ozanne added.

Ozanne was particularly critical of Badenoch for talking of "ending" conversion therapy rather than specifically committing to outlawing the practice. A spokesman reiterated the government's commitment to tackling the issue.

"Earlier this week the Minister set out the government's desire to end conversion therapy, making it clear that the practice has no place in a civilised society," the spokesman said by email. "We continue to consider all legislative and non-legislative options to end promoting, offering or conducting conversion therapy."

Conversion therapy, criticised as harmful by the United Nations and numerous medical groups, is outlawed in Brazil, Ecuador and Malta. Germany banned carrying it out on minors last year and several other countries are considering bans. A 2017 British government survey of 108,000 LGBT+ people found 2% had gone through conversion therapy, while a further 5% had been offered it.

James Morton, a transgender activist who also resigned from the government panel this week, said he feared trans people might be excluded from any proposed conversion therapy ban. "The psychological trauma and damage that people are still struggling with because people tried to force them or persuade them or bully them or manipulate them into stopping being trans ... that damage is horrendous," he said.

LGBT+ activists also expressed concern that a conversion therapy ban might include religious exemptions after Badenoch told MPs the government would not "stop those who wish to seek spiritual counselling as they explore their sexual orientation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...

EU regulator approves J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Unions 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.In a decis...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021