Left Menu

SHO, constable held taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI | Koodathayi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:47 IST
SHO, constable held taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi

The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a station house officer (SHO) and constable posted at Dei police station of Bundi district for allegedly accepting bribe from a liquor shop contractor.

The accused SHO and the constable had demanded monthly bribe of Rs 7,000 for each of his two liquor shops in the area and had accepted Rs 4,000 at the time of verification of the complaint on Wednesday.

The SHO of Dei police station Narayanram and constable Hariram Verma (32) of the same police station were on Thursday arrested after the duo accepted bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Motilal Meena (46), a liquor shop contractor in Bundi district, ASP (ACB), Kota, Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Meena runs two liquor shops in villages under Dei police station area and both the accused had demanded monthly bribe of Rs 7,000 for each of his two liquor shops totalling Rs 14,000 every month, he added.

The complainant approached the ACB offcials in Kota and lodged a complaint against the two policemen, the ASP said.

The accused constable, at the time of verification of the complaint on Wednesday, had already accepted Rs 4,000, he further said.

The accused constable called the complainant to bring the remaining bribe amount on Thursday near Dei police station, where the ACB team led by inspector Naresh Chouhan caught him red-handed and recovered the amount, the ASP said.

The two accused policemen will be produced before an ACB court in Kota on Friday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to become captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Wednesday.The f...

EU regulator approves J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine, giving the European Unions 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.In a decis...

Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri on Mar 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri from March 25, government officials said on Thursday.The Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna for doors...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.The Dow Jones Indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021