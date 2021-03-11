Left Menu

Delhi L-G asks chief secy to form panel for implementation of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' events

A series of events would be organised in the national capital.Advised the chief secretary to expeditiously constitute a state-level Committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events and programmes.

Updated: 11-03-2021 19:59 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to constitute a state-level committee to plan and oversee smooth implementation of programmes to be held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event on Friday by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

An official said the lieutenant government reviewed the preparedness for the event with senior officers of the Delhi government. A series of events would be organised in the national capital.

''Advised the chief secretary to expeditiously constitute a state-level Committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events and programmes. Stressed upon the need to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour while organising and celebrating events,'' Baijal tweeted.

On its part, the AAP government has announced that it would install 500 flag masts and hold programmes on the lives of freedom fighters to promote patriotism and mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The Delhi government's Rs 69,000-crore budget for the 2020-21 fiscal, based on the theme of patriotism, pays tribute to the freedom fighters and aims to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday while presenting the budget in the Assembly.

Grand events under 'Festival of India' and 'Indian Classical Music Festival' were among the major highlights of the 75-week-long celebration, to be held from this Friday till August 15 next year.

The Centre has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as 'Amrut Mahotsav'. Weekly events will be organised across the country during the next 75 weeks till August 15 next year.

