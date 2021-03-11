Left Menu

FIR lodged over 'fake news' about EVM hacking: EC

I would like to reiterate that the EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about its efficacy and reliability, the former CEC said.The EC has attached Krishnamurthys statement issued on Wednesday along with its release on Thursday.Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on March 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:27 IST
FIR lodged over 'fake news' about EVM hacking: EC

The Election Commission on Thursday said an FIR has been lodged over a ''fake news'' about EVM hacking attributed to former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy circulated on the internet.

In a statement, the Commission said that on its direction, the Delhi chief electoral officer has lodged an FIR under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC, and Sections 128 (maintenance of secrecy of voting) and 134 (breach of official duty in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act.

''Investigation has been initiated in this matter and stern action will be taken against the miscreants who have uploaded fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process,'' it said.

The poll panel said it had come its notice that ''an old fake news'' about EVM hacking was being circulated on some social media platforms.

''The news item dated December 21, 2017 maliciously attributed that former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy had opined that a particular party won assembly elections by hacking EVMs. This wrongful information was previously debunked by the former CEC himself, soon after this matter had come to his knowledge in 2018,'' the statement said. The same news is again being circulated by ''some miscreants'' on social media, the poll panel pointed out. Refuting the news attributed to him, Krishnamurthy in a statement said, ''It has been brought to my notice that a fake news which had appeared in a Hindi newspaper quite some time back is being activated and re-circulated as if that I express doubts about the credibility of the electronic voting machine in the conduct of elections in India.'' ''This is utterly false and mischievous to circulate a wrong impression in the ensuing elections. I would like to reiterate that the EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about its efficacy and reliability,'' the former CEC said.

The EC has attached Krishnamurthy's statement issued on Wednesday along with its release on Thursday.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navjot Sidhu writes to Punjab DGP for revision of ration money allowance of state police personnel

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, expressing shock and concern over the meagre ration money allowance RMA paid to constables of the Punjab Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Police batt...

Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wed...

Denmark, Spain and others urge EU to hold firm on gas amid pushback on green finance rules

Denmark, Spain and three other countries have urged the European Commission not to change draft rules that would prevent gas power plants from being labelled as sustainable investments, despite pushback from other member states.From next ye...

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi takes back candidature from Mariani seat

The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.Addressing a press conference here, Raijo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021