Left Menu

Judge allows third-degree murder charge against officer on trial in George Floyd's death

Judge Peter Cahill's decision comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that he must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against 44-year-old Chauvin, whose trial got underway with jury selection this week in Minneapolis. "I have to follow the rule that the court of appeals has put in place," Cahill said in explaining his decision.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:39 IST
Judge allows third-degree murder charge against officer on trial in George Floyd's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Minnesota judge granted a request by prosecutors on Thursday to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is on trial already facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill's decision comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that he must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against 44-year-old Chauvin, whose trial got underway with jury selection this week in Minneapolis.

"I have to follow the rule that the court of appeals has put in place," Cahill said in explaining his decision. Chauvin already faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, as well as a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

The reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge was a victory for state prosecutors, who had sought the additional lesser murder charge in part to afford them an extra path to a conviction should the jury find the evidence does not support the most serious charge. The third-degree murder charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Chauvin's charges stem from his actions during the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Videos show Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes on a sidewalk outside a grocery store as the Black man pleaded for his life and then stopped moving. Police were arresting him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill at the store. Floyd's death outraged people around the world and helped fuel one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States, with daily demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Lawyers for Chauvin had successfully argued the third-degree murder charge should be dropped on the basis that the statute requires the "death-causing act" not be directed at a single individual. It is often used in instances where someone uses deadly force against a crowd of people, for example. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in a separate case that third-degree murder could be applied even if the "death-causing act" is directed at a specific person, and ruled on Friday that this precedent binds the district court.

Jury selection for Chauvin's trial was set to resume Thursday morning, with five jurors already seated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said...

Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wed...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...

UK trials 'sci-fi' like capsule cameras to help early detection of cancer

Miniature cameras which patients can swallow to get checked for cancer are being trialled across England, the National Health Service NHS said on Thursday.The imaging technology, in a capsule no bigger than a pill, can provide a diagnosis w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021