Four-year-old girl 'sexually assaulted' in Telangana by minor boy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST
A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in Nirmal district, police said on Thursday.

The child in conflict with the law (CCL), a neighbour of the girl, allegedly raped her when she was alone at her house on Wednesday, they said based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered and the boy was apprehended, they added.

