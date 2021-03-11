Left Menu

Existing legal provisions enough to address violence against doctors: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:46 IST
Existing legal provisions enough to address violence against doctors: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that the existing legal provisions, including the 2010 Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons Act, are enough to deal with rising incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff.

In an affidavit filed in the court on Monday, the state government submitted that the above Act and provisions of the Indian Penal Code were enforced in cases of relatives or acquaintances of patients assaulting doctors and hospital staff.

At least 302 cases of assault on healthcare professionals had been registered across the state between January 2017 and March 2021, the state submitted.

Of these, 231 cases alone were registered in 2020, it was stated.

The state was responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Dr Rajeev Joshi seeking judicial intervention to curb violence against healthcare professionals.

As per the PIL, Maharashtra witnesses maximum number of such instances of violence.

The petitioner also claimed in his plea that the state government had failed to implement existing legal provisions, including the 2010 Act, to curb such instances.

However, in its affidavit filed through Kishor Bhalerao, deputy secretary, state home department, the state government submitted that it took prompt action whenever such cases were reported.

It also said that 1,088 security guards of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation had been deployed at all government medical college-affiliated hospitals in the state.

Apart from this, over 500 regular security guards were also deployed at such hospitals, the state said in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the 2010 Act attracts imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for people convicted for assaults or attacks on medical staff, for damaging hospital property etc.

The government, however, said that while it believed the existing legal provisions were adequate, it was open to forming a committee to look into the shortcomings of the existing Act, if the court so directed.

The High Court will hear the matter later this month.

PTI AYA ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said...

Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wed...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...

UK trials 'sci-fi' like capsule cameras to help early detection of cancer

Miniature cameras which patients can swallow to get checked for cancer are being trialled across England, the National Health Service NHS said on Thursday.The imaging technology, in a capsule no bigger than a pill, can provide a diagnosis w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021