Digital-only artwork fetches nearly $70 million at Christie's

A digital-only artwork by the American artist Beeple sold for $69,346,250 at auction at Christie's on Thursday,

"Everydays - The First 5000 Days" is a digital work by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple. It is a collage of 5,000 individual images, which were made one-per-day over more than thirteen years.

Advertisement

The sale puts Beeple in the top three most valuable living artists, Christie's said in a Tweet confirming the price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)