Digital-only artwork fetches nearly $70 million at Christie's

Digital-only artwork fetches nearly $70 million at Christie'sReuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:49 IST
A digital-only artwork by the American artist Beeple sold for $69,346,250 at auction at Christie's on Thursday,
"Everydays - The First 5000 Days" is a digital work by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple. It is a collage of 5,000 individual images, which were made one-per-day over more than thirteen years.
The sale puts Beeple in the top three most valuable living artists, Christie's said in a Tweet confirming the price.
