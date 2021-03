Eurovision organizers reject Belarusian song entry, threaten disqualification

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday rejected the Belarusian entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest and said the country risked being disqualified if it did not change its entry or submit a new one.

The Belarusian entry, by a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, has sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition.

