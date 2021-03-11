Democratic U.S. Senator Manchin to vote for Becerra to be HHS Secretary - MSNBC

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:55 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin plans to vote for Xavier Becerra to serve as President Joe Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services, MSNBC reported Thursday.

The support from Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, is critical because Becerra would need all 50 Democrats in the Senate to vote in favor of his confirmation if Republicans unite in opposition.

