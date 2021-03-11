Left Menu

US death penalty must be abolished, rights experts urge President Biden

President Biden should do everything in his power to end death row executions in the United States, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:12 IST
US death penalty must be abolished, rights experts urge President Biden

The call comes after a resumption of federal executions in the US in the last year of Donald Trump’s Presidency, in which 13 people were put to death.

In their appeal to the White House, the rights experts insisted that the death penalty served “no deterrent value and cannot be reconciled with the right to life”.

‘Inherently flawed’

The punishment is “inherently flawed” and disproportionately affected African-Americans and people living in poverty, they maintained.

Due process guarantees were also violated by the practice, the rights experts alleged, before calling on Mr. Biden to grant clemency to 48 people, many on death row for a decade or more.

“This should be only a first step”, the experts declared. “We further urge the president, as well as members of Congress, to strongly support legislative efforts to formally abolish the death penalty at a federal level.”

They argued that the president “should consider all other possible federal-level actions including directing the Department of Justice to stop seeking the death penalty and withdrawing notices of intent to seek the death penalty in ongoing cases.”

Thousands on death row

Thousands more individuals remain on state death rows across the country and several executions are scheduled at state level in 2021.

In their appeal for concrete measures to halt the practice, the experts urged lawmakers to consider linking federal funding to alternative sentencing and banning the sale and transport of chemicals used in lethal injections.

Although 108 countries have abolished capital punishment, 60 per cent of the world's population live in the 48 countries that retain it, such as China, India and Iran.

“There is no time to lose with thousands of individuals on state death rows across the country”, they said, making clear that they had written to the White House to express their concerns.

The full list of experts involved, is at the bottom of the press statement released by the human rights office, OHCHR, here.

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. The experts are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...

Navjot Sidhu writes to Punjab DGP for revision of ration money allowance of state police personnel

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, expressing shock and concern over the meagre ration money allowance RMA paid to constables of the Punjab Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Police batt...

Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said...

Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021