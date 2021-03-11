Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:17 IST
HC sets aside rejection of TMC nominee's candidature by returning officer

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of candidature of the Trinamool Congress nominee for the Joypur constituency, and directed the returning officer concerned to allow the candidate to take part in the election.

Joypur goes to polls on March 27 in the first of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.

The court directed the returning officer to permit petitioner Ujjwal Kumar to participate in the elections by treating his application of nomination for candidature and connected affidavit filed by him as valid and in accordance with the law.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya ordered that the rejection of Kumar's candidature, ''being contrary to law, is set aside''.

Justice Bhattacharyya said that the defects pointed out by the concerned returning officer in the TMC candidate's documents were not defects in the true sense of the term insofar as the columns which were not filled up by the petitioner were not applicable to him at all.

The court noted that Kumar disclosed in his affidavit that he does not have any government accommodation and the name of the third dependent is merely academic in view of there being no first and second dependent of the petitioner.

Kumar had disclosed that he has no dependents and that he has no government accommodation and as such the question of any dues on that account does not arise.

In view of the extreme urgency involved as Friday is the last date for withdrawal of candidature, the court disposed of the petition ex-parte as no one appeared for the respondents.

