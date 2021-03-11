Left Menu

Chinese embassy in UK: Don't underestimate our strong will to defend our interests

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:18 IST
Britain should not underestimate China's willingness to defend its interests, an official from the Chinese embassy told BBC radio on Thursday when asked about possible British sanctions.

"It is our firm willingness to safeguard our interest at any cost. And don't underestimate our strong will to defend our interests, as well as our dignity," the embassy's Charges d'Affaires Yang Xiaoguang told the BBC.

