Left Menu

Step up trials of alleged Syrian war criminals, U.N. rights chief says

A German court sentenced a former member of President Bashar al-Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison last month for abetting the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the Syrian war. Bachelet called the conviction "an important step forward on the path to justice".

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:21 IST
Step up trials of alleged Syrian war criminals, U.N. rights chief says

The United Nations human rights chief on Thursday urged countries to step up trials in their national courts against suspected war criminals in Syria as the conflict marks its 10th anniversary. Attempts to refer atrocities in Syria to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague for prosecution have failed, Michelle Bachelet said.

Only one person has been convicted in a foreign court for crimes against humanity or war crimes in a conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, many of them civilians. "It remains vital that national courts continue to conduct fair, public and transparent trials and reduce the accountability gap for such serious crimes," Bachelet said in a statement.

Pro-democracy protests against President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian family rule erupted in March 2011 in southern Syria and were met by a crackdown. But they spread quickly across the country and developed into a multi-sided war that in addition to the numerous casualties has forced more than 11 million from their homes, around half the pre-war population. Assad's forces, backed by Iran and Russia, have recaptured many areas once held by rebel factions and Islamist militants, but the war grinds on in some corners of Syria.

It is thought that many suspected war criminals have relocated overseas. A German court sentenced a former member of President Bashar al-Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison last month for abetting the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the Syrian war.

Bachelet called the conviction "an important step forward on the path to justice". Paulo Pinheiro, chair of a team of U.N. war crimes investigators, denounced prevailing impunity.

"We commend the great courage and ingenuity of Syrian victims and activists, and the determination of some member states to bring cases where they can," he told the Human Rights Council on Thursday. Assad's government has denied many previous U.N. accusations of war crimes and says it does not torture prisoners.

U.N. panel member Hanny Megally said it had been approached by 60 jurisdictions seeking information and it had provided information in about 300 ongoing cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai ...

COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units ICUs for the disease.During a weekly briefing, Veran said...

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of Mahashivarat...

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021