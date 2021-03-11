Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, they said.

Ten pistols and 50 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

Kumar procured arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in Delhi-NCR and UP, they said. ''On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Kumar would come near Inderprastha Park at Outer Ring Road following which a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. Kumar told the police that he received the pistols and cartridges from a manufacturer in Burhanpur in MP. The accused disclosed that he has been supplying firearms in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states for the last four years, Kushwah said.

