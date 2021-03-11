Left Menu

European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

He mentioned possible health and economic measures, without elaborating.Any next moves will depend on the outcome of the Israeli election on March 23, as well as Palestinian elections later this year.The election results could complicate relations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned, stressing the importance of pursuing dialogue in the meantime.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:39 IST
European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

Leading European and Arab world diplomats announced potential “small steps” on Thursday toward reviving Mideast peace efforts after upcoming Israeli and Palestinian elections.

The officials — from the U.N., EU, Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France — did not release any specific details, however. And the meeting came amid new tensions between Israel and Arab countries around Jerusalem.

There have not been any serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in over a decade and it is unclear what the diplomats can do concretely to create conditions to bring the two sides closer together, especially without the participation of the U.S.

The Biden administration has called on both sides to refrain from unilateral steps that could harm peace efforts but has yet to announce any major effort to resolve the decades-old conflict as it focuses on the coronavirus, the economy and other domestic issues.

“We are going to initiate meetings with both parties within a timeframe built around the electoral calendar to identify, with them, the steps they are in a position to take to kickstart mutual trust,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. He mentioned possible health and economic measures, without elaborating.

Any next moves will depend on the outcome of the Israeli election on March 23, as well as Palestinian elections later this year.

The election results could complicate relations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned, stressing the importance of pursuing dialogue in the meantime. “It is very important that the subject remain on the agenda,” he said.

The Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers urged efforts “to save the two-state solution.” The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, also took part in Thursday's talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai ...

COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units ICUs for the disease.During a weekly briefing, Veran said...

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of Mahashivarat...

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021