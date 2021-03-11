Left Menu

U.S. Congressman says UK Northern Ireland move could hit trade deal

The British government has said the measures were necessary and proportionate and did not violate the deal. "There are many members of Congress, and they were on the call yesterday, who share my deep concern and real shock at the wanton disregard for international law being displayed by some in London," Boyle told Ireland's RTE radio when asked about the grace period extension.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:46 IST
U.S. Congressman says UK Northern Ireland move could hit trade deal

U.S. Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle, an ally of President Joe Biden, on Thursday accused the British government of showing "wanton disregard" for international law in Northern Ireland and said the issue could impact a future U.S. trade deal. Boyle, a member of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, which has responsibility for U.S trade deals, was speaking after attending a meeting of the U.S. Congress' influential Irish-American caucus on the issue on Wednesday.

The meeting was addressed by EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. The European Union last week said it would take legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated the terms of Britain's Brexit divorce deal. The British government has said the measures were necessary and proportionate and did not violate the deal.

"There are many members of Congress, and they were on the call yesterday, who share my deep concern and real shock at the wanton disregard for international law being displayed by some in London," Boyle told Ireland's RTE radio when asked about the grace period extension. "Certainly the continued provocations around the Northern Ireland Protocol, obviously make it very difficult to commence a U.S.-UK trade deal," said Boyle.

The fate of Northern Ireland, closely watched by the Biden administration, has been the most bitterly contested Brexit issue. While campaigning in the presidential election last year, Biden warned Britain that it must honour Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement as it withdrew from the EU or there would be no separate U.S. trade deal.

The chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal, on Wednesday told BBC television that Britain's move had "bothered" many in Congress due to its unilateral nature, which he said threatened the goodwill established by the 1998 deal. London ultimately agreed a protocol which left the British-run region aligned with the EU's single market for goods when it exited the bloc's orbit. This necessitates checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SoftBank-backed Coupang valued at $109 bln in blockbuster debut

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang soared more than 81 in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at 109 billion.Stock opened at 63.5, compared to the raised offer price of 35 per share whic...

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai ...

COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units ICUs for the disease.During a weekly briefing, Veran said...

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of Mahashivarat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021