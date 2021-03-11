Left Menu

Ravneet Singh Bittu to lead Congress in Lok Sabha in ongoing budget session

Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was on Thursday given temporary charge as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha for the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:47 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu to lead Congress in Lok Sabha in ongoing budget session
Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress MP from Ludhiana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was on Thursday given temporary charge as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha for the ongoing budget session of Parliament. Bittu has been given the temporary charge as the Leader of Congress in the lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi are busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam respectively.

Chowdhury informed about the same in a communication with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Loksabha Secretariat. Bittu, who is a whip of Congress in Lok Sabha, will lead the party on the floor.

The development regarding Bittu's name also came as party's chief whip K Suresh and another whip Manickam Tagore are also engaged in assembly polls in their respective states, sources told ANI. It is important to note that Bittu has been assigned the task of leading Congress, overlooking senior MPs from Punjab. Manish Tewari, who is one senior MP and is also part of the G-23 group in Congress, was not given the task.

After demanding dialogue on farmers' issues during the first part of the Budget Session, Congress is focusing on rising fuel prices in the second half of the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha. The House has faced adjournments following protests by Congress and other opposition parties. The Parliament will resume its proceedings on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SoftBank-backed Coupang valued at $109 bln in blockbuster debut

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang soared more than 81 in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at 109 billion.Stock opened at 63.5, compared to the raised offer price of 35 per share whic...

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai ...

COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units ICUs for the disease.During a weekly briefing, Veran said...

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of Mahashivarat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021