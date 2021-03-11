U.N. rights expert says Myanmar death toll hits 70, seeks sanctions

U.N. rights expert says Myanmar death toll hits 70, seeks sanctionsReuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:55 IST
The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar said on Thursday that the military junta had "murdered" at least 70 people since the coup, perpetrating killings, torture and persecution that may constitute crimes against humanity.
Thomas Andrews, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, called for imposing multilateral sanctions on the junta leaders and on the military-owned Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise whose revenues from natural gas projects are set to reach $1 billion this year.
