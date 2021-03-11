Left Menu

Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo's resignation

PTI | Albany | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:57 IST
A group of 59 Democratic lawmakers demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year.

The letter released by the group comes as Cuomo's grip on power in the state seemed increasingly tenuous. The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference today on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

In New York, the Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo, who has faced multiple allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women with sexually suggestive behaviour, to unwanted touching and a kiss.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence.

Nineteen senators and 40 Assembly members said in a letter Thursday that it was time for Cuomo to go.

“In light of the Governor's admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” the letter said. “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.” Cuomo has repeatedly said he won't resign and urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James into his conduct. Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone, but said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and didn't intend to do so.

