3 Hindu Mahasabha workers arrested for offering prayers to Shiva in Taj Mahal complex

3 Hindu Mahasabha workers arrested for offering prayers to Shiva in Taj Mahal complexPTI | Agra | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:41 IST
Three members of the Hindu Mahasabha were arrested on Thursday for offering prayers to Lord Shiva inside the Taj Mahal compound, police said.
A case was registered against the trio, including a woman, after they were apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the monument and handed over to the police, Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi of Tajganj police station said.
Police said Meena Diwakar, the provincial president of the Hindu Mahasabha, started praying along with the other two on a bench near the central tank in the complex. The Mughal-era monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Office of Personnel Management
US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India
These guys can do big damage: Nehra wants India to be 'careful' against England pacers
India reports 13,742 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths in last 24 hours
Sitel Group® to Hire 2,000 Work-At-Home Positions in India