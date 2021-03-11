Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Chennai; one held

Gold and electronic goods valued at Rs 65.7 lakh were seized and a man who arrived here from a gulf nation was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle them, a top customs official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing officials, intercepted the 42 year old traveller hailing from Ramanathapuram on his arrival from Sharjah, at the airport here.

Advertisement

The officials recovered the gold concealed in paste form inside his rectum and seized seven iPhones, 10 Apple watches, six units of Samsung galaxy watches and four cartons of foreign cigarettes, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry was quoted as saying in a release.

The seized gold and electronic goods were worth Rs 65.7 lakh and the passenger who brought it was arrested in this connection, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)