Two notorious criminals arrested: Haryana Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:05 IST
Two notorious criminals arrested: Haryana Police

The Haryana police on Thursday arrested two “notorious criminals” allegedly involved in over two dozen heinous offences, including those of murders, robberies and snatchings, and recovered a huge sum of cash and a cache of arms and ammunition from them.

The recovered contrabands included three pistols, over 200 live cartridges and a car, which had been snatched from its owner from Cheeka police station area in Kaithal, a police spokesperson said.

The police team also recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones and several internet dongles from them, he said.

The police spokesperson identified the arrested accused as Krishna alias Kala, a resident of village Dadupur Rodan in Karnal and Sunny alias Mas of Ladwa Bazar Mohalla in the Kurukshetra district.

The arrests were made by a police team, also comprising Karnal Cyber Cell personnel, the spokesperson said, adding the two were involved in over two dozen cases of murders, robberies and snatchings in Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jhajjar districts. During the investigation, it transpired that the accused Krishna was the head of a notorious criminal gang and he was also planning to kill two persons, the official said.

