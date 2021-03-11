Left Menu

Ludhiana: Police commissioner issues orders to bolster law and order situation

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday issued various ban orders for the maintenance of law and order in the jurisdiction of the police commisssionerate.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:11 IST
Ludhiana: Police commissioner issues orders to bolster law and order situation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday issued various ban orders for the maintenance of law and order in the jurisdiction of the police commisssionerate. "In the first order, Agrawal said that it has been observed that some hotels, restaurants, dhabas, liquor shops remain open till late at night and anti-social elements create law and order issues. He ordered that all the liquor shops will not stay open after 11 pm and hotels/restaurants/dhabas must be closed by 11.30 pm," read an official statement.

Agrawal also prohibited music at high volume during live shows by the singers who usually promote alcohol and drugs through songs. Further, he ordered the owners of beer bars to keep ID card or Aadhar card or other proofs of every entrant in the bars besides installing CCTV cameras in the premises of the bars. The Police Commissioner also ordered owners of all fuel stations, LPG agencies, marriage palaces, and malls to install CCTV cameras in their premises for the security and safety of the valuables.

"He also prohibited the bursting of firecrackers during marriages and other events on the roads openly which may disturb the law and order situation," the statement added. Furthermore, he directed that security staff must be deputed at all ATM kiosks falling in the jurisdiction commissionerate police from 8 pm to 6 am and none of ATM must operate without any guard.

He also banned the loudspeakers at high-volume and ordered all marriage palaces, religious places and organisers of all social events to follow all prescribed parameters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021