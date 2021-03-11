Three cops suspended day after gang rape survivor's father dies in 'accident' in UP's Kanpur

Two sub-inspectors and a constable were on Thursday placed under suspension for laxity in dealing with the gang rape case of a 13-year-old girl and the death of her father in a road accident.

The action was taken against the three cops after they were found guilty in a preliminary inquiry by the Ghatampur circle officer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kanpur Preetinder Singh said.

Sajeti police station beat in-charge Ram Shiromani and Constable Adesh Kumar were suspended for alleged negligence in the gang rape case, while Ghatampur police post in-charge Abdul Kalam faced the action for alleged negligence in the accident case in which the minor rape survivor's father was killed.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that Devendra Yadav, the father of the prime accused in the gang rape case, hatched a conspiracy to kill him and make it look like a road accident.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated, the DIG said, adding, ''Superintendent of Police, Rural, Brajesh Srivastava has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit the findings to me at the earliest.'' It has been decided that further action against the erring cops would be taken in accordance with the facts and findings of the departmental inquiry, Singh said.

The DIG added that Deepu Yadav, the second accused in the gang-rape case, has also been arrested. Efforts are on to nab prime accused Golu Yadav's brother, Saurabh Yadav, he said.

Meanwhile, Devendra Yadav, a police sub-inspector, was also suspended on Thursday after he was found untraceable from Jalaun district, where he was sent on VIP duty during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, another senior official said.

The father of the 13-year-old gang rape survivor was killed on Wednesday in a road accident outside a health centre in Kanpur's Ghatampur area, where the girl was taken for a medical examination.

While the medical examination of the girl was going on at the community health centre (CHC) in Ghatampur, her father had gone out for a cup of tea and was hit by a truck. He later succumbed to injuries at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

