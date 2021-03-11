French foreign minister to self-isolate after COVID contact case

French foreign minister to self-isolate after COVID contact caseReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:27 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will begin self-isolating after coming into contact with a person in his family who has tested positive for COVID-19, a foreign ministry official said.
Le Drian, 73, was due to be tested on Thursday evening and would take a second test next Wednesday, a week after being in contact with the positive person.
The minister, who is also number two in the French cabinet, on Thursday hosted a meeting with his German, Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts on the Middle East process and met U.S. climate envoy John Kerry for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday evening.
