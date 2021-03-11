India briefs BRICS nations on its chairship priorities

India on Thursday briefed other BRICS nations about its chairship's priorities and agenda this year.

India's BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya hosted the ambassadors of BRICS countries in India for lunch on Thursday and briefed them about Indian BRICS Chairship's priorities and calendar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Advertisement

Last month, BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas held their first meeting under India's chairship, during which the country presented its priorities in 2021 under the theme -- ''BRICS at 15''.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are part of BRICS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)