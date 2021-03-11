India briefs BRICS nations on its chairship priorities

India briefs BRICS nations on its chairship prioritiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:27 IST
India on Thursday briefed other BRICS nations about its chairship's priorities and agenda this year.
India's BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya hosted the ambassadors of BRICS countries in India for lunch on Thursday and briefed them about Indian BRICS Chairship's priorities and calendar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.
Last month, BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas held their first meeting under India's chairship, during which the country presented its priorities in 2021 under the theme -- ''BRICS at 15''.
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are part of BRICS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
MEDIA-China plans over 40 space launches in 2021 - Global Times
China represses its own people, says Biden's CIA nominee William Burns
Ind vs Eng: Fan breaches bio-bubble to meet Kohli, Indian skipper immediately pulls away
China 2021 PM2.5 air quality target set at 34.5 micrograms per cu m - environment ministry