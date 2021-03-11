Rajasthan BJP chief slams state govt over law and order situation

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday targeted the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

Law and order in the state has completely derailed, and the entire focus of the government is only to save its chair, he said.

The BJP leader said the state has become the crime capital in the last two and a half years under the Congress rule.

Farm loan waiver, law and order, and unemployment are the three major issues of the state in which the Gehlot government has completely failed, he added.

He said Rajasthan has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 28.02 per cent.

The resentment of the unemployed for this state government is justified and they will teach the Congress a lesson in the assembly bypolls, Poonia added.

