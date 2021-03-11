J-K Crime Branch searches residences of former govt official arrested for forging date of birth

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch conducted searches at the residences of a former government official on Thursday, a day after his arrest for allegedly forging his date of birth, officials said.

The Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin Gani who was Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till he was superannuated by the government on March 5 this year with retrospective effect from March 31, 2019.

Gani, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam district of central Kashmir, was produced in a court which sent him to police remand on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch conducted simultaneous searches at his houses in Jammu and Budgam on Thursday and seized ''documents, electronic gadgets and incriminating material,'' officials said.

It has prima facie been established that Gani ''forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service/official records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as Senior Legal Officer of the Union Territory,'' the Crime Branch spokesperson had said earlier.

According to a complaint filed with the Crime Branch, Gani who was posted as Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till March 5, 2021 had used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a Senior Legal Officer.

''As per his actual DOB, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019. By forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service,'' the spokesperson had said.

