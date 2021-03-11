Left Menu

J-K Crime Branch searches residences of former govt official arrested for forging date of birth

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:37 IST
J-K Crime Branch searches residences of former govt official arrested for forging date of birth

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch conducted searches at the residences of a former government official on Thursday, a day after his arrest for allegedly forging his date of birth, officials said.

The Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin Gani who was Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till he was superannuated by the government on March 5 this year with retrospective effect from March 31, 2019.

Gani, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam district of central Kashmir, was produced in a court which sent him to police remand on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch conducted simultaneous searches at his houses in Jammu and Budgam on Thursday and seized ''documents, electronic gadgets and incriminating material,'' officials said.

It has prima facie been established that Gani ''forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service/official records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as Senior Legal Officer of the Union Territory,'' the Crime Branch spokesperson had said earlier.

According to a complaint filed with the Crime Branch, Gani who was posted as Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till March 5, 2021 had used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a Senior Legal Officer.

''As per his actual DOB, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019. By forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service,'' the spokesperson had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021