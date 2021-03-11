Left Menu

Man held for threatening officials escapes from police custody

However, he is yet to be traced.Police inspector Prashant Mahajan said that two teams have been formed to nab him.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:42 IST
Man held for threatening officials escapes from police custody

A day after a man was arrested in connection with transportation of illegally-mined sand and for threatening revenue officials in Maharashtra's Jalna district, he escaped from the police custody on Thursday, an official said.

Kadim Jalna police had arrested Ganesh Kakde on Wednesday for allegedly threatening revenue officials who chased a sand-laden truck, he said.

''The truck hit the car, in which two revenue officials were injured. Later, Kakde arrived at the spot in an SUV and threatened the officials saying that they escaped this time, but will not be spared next time,'' the official said.

The police later arrested him and registered a case against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he added During the investigation, the police sought from Kakde the key of the truck that was used for transporting the sand.

''He told the police that he had kept the key at his home and asked the police to take him to the place for the key. The police personnel took him to his place, but he escaped after reaching the spot,'' he said.

When the police realised that he has escaped, they launched a search. However, he is yet to be traced.

Police inspector Prashant Mahajan said that two teams have been formed to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021