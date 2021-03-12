Mobile gambling racket's kingpin held for abetment to suicide

Nashik Rural Police has arrested a man, an alleged kingpin of online mobile gambling racket, an official said on Thursday.

Kailash Shah, the accused, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Last month, Sandeep Dilip Medhe (27), resident of Amboli in the district, committed suicide after losing money in `Roulette' online gambling.

His father, a farmer, had told police that his son was getting threats for money from Kailash Shah and his aides.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Shah late Wednesday night for abetment of suicide.

Probe is on.

