Cab driver dies after being hit by vehicle; doctor arrested

A cab driver died after he fell from the Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi after he was allegedly hit by another vehicle, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ikrar (24), they said.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested, police said, adding that he is a doctor by profession.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the victim was standing next to his car after one of its tyres got punctured. A car coming from behind his vehicle hit him following which he fell from the flyover, a senior police officer said.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

