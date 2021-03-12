Left Menu

5-year-old girl run over by tractor-trolley in Ghaziabad; locals stage protest

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:11 IST
A five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley in a village here on Thursday, prompting a protest by locals, who blocked the roads and refused to hand over the body to the police, officials said.

The victim, Urmila, was going to a market in Jawali village under the Teela Mode police station limits in the morning to buy sweets when she was run over, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Dubey said.

After the accident, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle, he said.

Enraged, family members of the victim and other locals blocked the road with the dead body and refused to hand it over to the police for post-mortem examination, the DSP said.

They were demanding early arrest of the driver and an FIR against him under stringent sections of the IPC, he said.

Police officers reached the spot and appeased the protesters. A case has been registered under sections 304 and 279 of the IPC, Dubey added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

