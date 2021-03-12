Left Menu

London murder case triggers wave of grief, rage over threats to women

Women in Britain poured out their fears and anger over how unsafe they feel walking the streets after the disappearance of a woman in London and the arrest of a police officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder. Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house in south London.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:20 IST
London murder case triggers wave of grief, rage over threats to women

Women in Britain poured out their fears and anger over how unsafe they feel walking the streets after the disappearance of a woman in London and the arrest of a police officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder.

Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her image, smiling at the camera or caught on CCTV that evening, has been splashed across British newspapers all week. Anxiety turned to grief after news late on Wednesday that police investigating Everard's disappearance had found remains in a wood outside of London, resulting in an outpouring of personal accounts by women of their own experiences and fears.

"The disappearance of Sarah and the absolute tragedy around that has really touched a nerve with a lot of women," said Anna Birley, 31, one of the organisers of a planned "Reclaim These Streets" vigil to honour Everard and demand change. "We feel really angry that it's an expectation put on women that we need to change our behaviour to stay safe. The problem isn't women, the problem is that women aren't safe on our streets," said Birley.

Women flooded social media with posts about the steps they take when out alone at night to keep safe, including clutching keys to use as a weapon and wearing trainers to help them run. Many raged at the violence against women that made them feel they had to take such measures. Others detailed a catalogue of incidents of harassment by men in public over the decades since they were schoolgirls.

"These are so powerful because each and every woman can relate," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said. "Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence." 118 MURDERS

Legislator Jess Phillips, the opposition Labour Party's policy chief on domestic violence, read out in the chamber of the House of Commons the names of all 118 women murdered by men in the United Kingdom last year. "The message that needs to be sent is that male violence is something that has to be tackled and challenged and the justice system and society has to wake up to that," said Phillips.

The head of London's police force, Cressida Dick, said she and her colleagues were "utterly appalled" at news that a police officer had been arrested in connection with Everard's abduction, sparking a wave of shock and anger. She sought to reassure women, saying it was "incredibly rare" for a woman to be abducted from the streets.

"But I completely understand that despite this, women in London and the wider public, particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing, will be worried and may well be feeling scared," said Dick. Police on Thursday were given extra time to quiz the arrested officer, whose job is to guard diplomatic buildings, on suspicion of kidnap, murder and indecent exposure.

A woman in her 30s, who media said was his wife, was also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released on police bail. Although the remains have not yet formally identified, Everard's family paid tribute, saying their "beautiful daughter Sarah was taken from us and we are appealing for any information that will help to solve this terrible crime".

"Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable," the family said in a statement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shocked and deeply saddened by developments in the case.

The "Reclaim These Streets" vigil will take place on Saturday in Clapham Common in southwest London, near the location where Everard was last seen. (Additional reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Estelle Shirbon, Mark Heinrich and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021