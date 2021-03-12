White House says direct deposits from covid-19 bill will come as early as this weekend

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said direct deposits from the COVID-19 relief bill will come as early as this weekend, after President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday.

"People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. This is, of course, just the first wave," Psaki said.

