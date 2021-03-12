Left Menu

Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib

Reuters | London | 12-03-2021
Western governments condemned on Thursday an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on the city of Marib, according to a statement released by Britain's foreign ministry.

"We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, condemn the sustained Houthi offensive on the Yemeni city of Marib and the major escalation of attacks the Houthis have conducted and claimed against Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous areas and have been battling a Saudi-led coalition since it intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015, have recently pushed towards the gas-rich region of Marib, aiming to take the government's last stronghold in the north of Yemen.

