French foreign minister tests negative after COVID-19 contact

French foreign minister tests negative after COVID-19 contactReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 01:57 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but will self-isolate until Wednesday after coming into contact with a family member who has tested positive, a source close to the matter said.
Le Drian, 73, will take a second test next Wednesday, a week after the contact with the member of his family. The minister, who is also number two in the French cabinet, on Thursday hosted a meeting with his German, Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts on the Middle East process and met U.S. climate envoy John Kerry for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday evening.
