Some progress made toward ceasefire in Yemen -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:24 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that "some hopeful progress" had been made toward a ceasefire in Yemen, but more commitment was needed from the warring parties.

In a statement after U.S. special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned from a tour of the Gulf and Jordan, the State Department said Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis should end their offensive on the gas-rich Marib region and cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

