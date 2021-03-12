Left Menu

U.S. vice president, WTO chief agree on need to reform global trade body

Vice President Kamala Harris and the head of the World Trade Organization agreed on Thursday about the need to reform the global trade body and pledged to work together to boost momentum for the global economy, the White House said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 04:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 04:33 IST
U.S. vice president, WTO chief agree on need to reform global trade body

Vice President Kamala Harris and the head of the World Trade Organization agreed on Thursday about the need to reform the global trade body and pledged to work together to boost momentum for the global economy, the White House said. Harris, the first Black and Asian U.S. vice president and the first woman to hold the office, offered strong support to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to head the Geneva-based organization, in a phone call on Thursday, the White House said. Okonjo-Iweala is a former Nigerian finance minister.

"They committed to work together to address the economic and health consequences of COVID-19 and climate change, and to prioritize resilience in the global supply chain," the White House statement said. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of leveraging trade to promote equity and economic growth, as well as the role that improved living standards, labor rights, human rights and the well-being of working families should play in setting policy.

"The Vice President highlighted the priority of the United States to invest in health and technology as engines for growth and to advance sustainable development," it added. The Senate is expected to vote next week to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee as his chief trade negotiator, longtime congressional staffer Katherine Tai.

The Senate Finance Committee voted last week to advance Tai's nomination to the full Senate on a voice vote, indicating no significant opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden recognized incredible contribution of Indian American community: Spokesperson

US President Joe Biden recognised the incredible contribution of the Indian American community when last week during an interaction with NASA scientists involved in the Mars mission he said that people of Indian descent were taking over the...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham

A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the blockbuster Europa League last-16 first-leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.Kjaers goal after teenager Amad Diallo had given United the lead...

U.S. vice president, WTO chief agree on need to reform global trade body

Vice President Kamala Harris and the head of the World Trade Organization agreed on Thursday about the need to reform the global trade body and pledged to work together to boost momentum for the global economy, the White House said. Harris,...

U.S. lawmaker urges FAA to extend 'zero tolerance' policy past March 30

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday urged the Federal Aviation Administration FAA to extend a zero tolerance policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021