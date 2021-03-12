Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacityReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 05:09 IST
Movie theaters in Los Angeles County, the biggest movie going market in the United States, could be allowed to open as early as Monday for the first time in a year, county officials said in new guidelines released on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles County
- United States