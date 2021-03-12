Left Menu

Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 05:09 IST
Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

Movie theaters in Los Angeles County, the biggest movie going market in the United States, could be allowed to open as early as Monday for the first time in a year, county officials said in new guidelines released on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations amid suspensions in Europe

Philippine health authorities said on Friday they saw no reason to halt using the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country despite suspension of inoculations in Denmark, Norway and Iceland due to reports of blood clots.At present, the Department ...

UK urged to create garment industry watchdog to tackle labour abuses

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britain needs a garment industry watchdog to stop labour abuses, from low pay to poor working conditions, lawmakers said on Friday, citing concerns over a lack of progress in ...

EXPLAINER-What is China's Consumer Rights Day?

The annual World Consumer Rights Day, on March 15, has become a major television and social media event in China, with domestic as well as foreign brands singled out for high-profile and sometimes damaging critcism. World Consumer Rights Da...

Philippine artist fights waste by using recycled trash in paintings

When Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles found out that his country was one of the worlds biggest contributors of plastic trash in the ocean he felt compelled to take action.Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be give...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021